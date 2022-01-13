William T. Greenlaw

April 08, 1954- January 07, 2022

William "Bill" Thomas Greenlaw, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in his sleep due to natural causes on Friday, January 7, 2022. Born on April 8, 1954 in Jamaica, Queens, New York, he was the son of the late William C. and Bernadette E. Greenlaw. Bill was a graduate of Cranford High School in New Jersey and studied at Hillsborough Community College in Florida. He served honorably in the United States Air Force, worked as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration, and worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service before retiring. Bill was a life member of the Franklin Fire Company (Station 4) where he served as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, and officer (lieutenant, captain, and second assistant fire chief). He enjoyed sports and was a fan of the New York Mets, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill liked to golf, play softball, play computer games, work in his yard, and spend time outdoors. He loved animals, and helped rescue and foster dogs for over 20 years. Bill was heavily involved in the lives of his children, granddaughter, and community.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon N. Greenlaw of Chambersburg; son, William D. Greenlaw (Vikki) of Seattle, Washington; granddaughter, Casey N. Miller of Chambersburg; friend and former wife, Cathy H. Greenlaw of Chambersburg; sister, Karen A. Brower (Robert) of New Jersey; brother, Thomas J. Greenlaw of South Carolina; nephew, William F. Brower of New Jersey; nephew, Robert E. Brower Jr. of New Jersey; and niece, Megan E. Brower of New Jersey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert S. Greenlaw of South Carolina.

A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center (333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 17202). The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the service begins at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in his memory be made to an organization near and dear to Bill's heart, the Franklin Fire Company (Station 4) (158 West King Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201).

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.