William G. Hippensteel
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
William G. Hippensteel Jr.
April 20, 1930- June 26, 2021
William G. "Jack" Hippensteel, Jr., age 91, of Carlisle, passed away June 26, 2021 at Cumberland Crossings. Born April 20, 1930 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late William G. Sr. and Helen (Clever) Hippensteel. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret J. (Barrett) Hippensteel, who passed away June 27, 2014.
Jack was a realtor for over 40 years, having worked for various real estate agencies in the Carlisle area. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Masons, and was a US Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War.
Jack is survived by his sons, Dale L. Hippensteel (and wife Janet), of York, and David A. Hippensteel (and wife Carol), of Carlisle; grandchildren Kristen Woodend (and husband Daniel), Jared Hippensteel (and wife Sarah), Hilary Reath (and husband Andrew) and Timothy Hippensteel; 2 great-grandsons and sister, Dorothy O'Handley.
Jack was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 4 W Main St., New Kingstown, PA 17072. Interment will be in the Longsdorf Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4 W. Main Street, New Kingstown, PA 17072.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 12, 2021.
I had the privilege of working with Jack at several real estate offices. He was very soft-spoken and pretty laid back. And when I realized I actually went to high school with his daughter-in-law, it really sealed our connection. May he Rest In Peace and please accept my sincere condolences in his passing.
Ruth Garutti
July 2, 2021
Judy and I am sorry to hear about Uncle Jack. He was a godly man who we looked up to as a fine example to follow. Uncle Jack could have along with the Apostle Paul for is to follow him as he follows Christ. We will miss hom greatly but look forward to a reunion one day when Christ tells us that it is time for us to join him in heaven.
John Weibley
Family
June 30, 2021
Dale and David and families. Your Dad was a wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers are uplifting your family. Trinity lost a wonderful member. Your patents are now reunited in Heaven. Love Rich and Nancy
Richard and Nancy Shoaff
Friend
June 29, 2021
my heart goes out to the family especially Dave, Carol & Kristen. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Vicky
Other
June 29, 2021
Susan Woodend
June 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Susan Woodend
Other
June 29, 2021
