William Reese Victor

September 28, 1954- October 26, 2020

William Reese Victor, 66, of Carlisle passed away peacefully in his home on October 26, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1954 in Alexandria, VA. As a member of a military family, Bill spent his early youth living in Virginia, Alaska and Kansas until, at the age of 14 he settled in Carlisle where his father, Col. Alfred H. Victor taught at the US Army War College. Bill graduated from Carlisle High School in 1973 and attended Edinboro University, PA before completing his education at the University of Pittsburgh. Gifted with a huge heart and compassion for others, Bill's career always centered around helping others in need. For many years he ran his own business, Victor's Helping Hands, a contract network of home health care professionals in the Cumberland Valley area. The company operated successfully for over 9 years until Bill transitioned to teaching English as a second language to international families residing at the Army War College.

Bill's loving instincts made him the natural caregiver and longtime companion to his Mother, Nancy Reese Victor. After his father's passing in 1997, Bill and Nancy lived together in the family's Carlisle home until her passing in 2012. He was a kind and loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Bill loved bowling, golf and billiards often enjoying them with his family and friends. He spent many memorable outings teaching his nephews and sharing his passion for these sports. He is survived by his brother Henry Victor and Diane Semonovich of Port Perry, Ontario; his sister Margaret Victor and nephew David Victor of Toronto, Ontario and nephew Jared Victor of Del Mar, CA; and his brother Charles Victor, sister-in-law Kathy Victor and nephews Andrew Victor, Nathan Victor and Bryce Victor of Laguna Beach, California.

Given the current coronavirus limitations on public gatherings, a memorial service will be organized in the spring of 2021 as conditions improve. A formal notice will appear in the local papers in advance of the final confirmed date and location. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association.