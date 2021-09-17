William Reese Victor

September 28, 1954- October 26, 2020

William Reese Victor, 66, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully in his home on October 26, 2020.

He was born September 28, 1954, in Alexandria, VA to the late Col. Alfred H. and Nancy (Reese) Victor.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 12:00pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Interment Garden, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of William to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.

