Winifred E. "Winnie" Hartz

January 21, 1926- December 04, 2020

Winifred E. "Winnie" Hartz, 94, formerly of Boiling Springs, (Churchtown), died December 4, 2020 at the Church of God Home.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Churchtown.

