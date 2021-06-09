Zdzislaw Karol Strzalkowski

November 16, 1926- June 05, 2021

Zdzislaw Karol Strzalkowski, 94, of Boiling Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his residence.

He was born November 16, 1926, in Poland to the late Jan and Florentyna (Basik) Strzalkowski and was the widower of Theresa M. (Jackovitz) Strzalkowska who passed in 2019.

Karol honorably served his country in the US Air Force for more than 29 years before retiring as a SMSGT. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for 20 years at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg before retiring at 80 years of age. Karol enjoyed grilling on his hibachi, growing tomatoes, going fishing, working on his cars, dancing, and keeping a beautiful lawn - dandelion free! He was also an avid food shopper, especially at bakeries. Karol was ahead of his time with his support of sustainable, renewable energy and his conservation efforts. He loved his family very much and always stressed the importance of education and hard work. Karol was proud to have earned a bachelor's degree later in his life. He was a devout Catholic who was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and formerly attended mass at Mary Queen of Peace Chapel. Karol was very proud of his Polish heritage.

He is survived by four daughters, Maria Saleen of Idaho, Andrea Strzalkowska of Carlisle, Stefania (husband Jim Paruk) Strzalkowska of Maine, and Regina Strzalkowska of Delaware; three sons, Jan Strzalkowski of Arizona, Edward (wife Kim Heider) Strzalkowski of Carlisle, and Stas Strzalkowski of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Zachary Saleen, Rachel Bordewyk (husband Jake), Olivia Paruk, and Emily Paruk; one sister, Sophie Kikosicki of Connecticut; two godsons, Mark Basik of Montreal and Joe Kikosicki of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Karol

was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013, and on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Karol to St. Patrick School, 87 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015 or to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Rd, Suite 302 Carlisle, PA 17015.

