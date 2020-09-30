Menu
Doris Stacy
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1944
DIED
September 28, 2020

Doris Marie Stacy

DESLOGE – Doris Stacy, 76, of Desloge, passed from this life September 28, 2020. She was born September 17, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Louisiana, to the late Willie and Gertrude (Aarons) Chapman. Her husband, Jerry Stacy and daughter, Barbara "Babs" Nell Castleberry and husband Terry of Springfield remain to morn her passing.

Services will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. C.Z. Boyer and Son asks for mask or face coverings to be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
, Desloge, Missouri
Sep
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
