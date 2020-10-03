Earl Wood

FARMINGTON – Earl Wood, of Farmington, passed away September 29, 2020, at his home at the age of 91. He was born July 21, 1929, in Centerville, Missouri, to the late Loomis Daniel and Eve Ann "Annie" (Buford) Wood. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Casteel) Wood in 2004 and one brother, Eugene Wood.

Earl proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954. After being honorably discharged from the Army he worked at Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood. After 32 years there he retired as a general foreman. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Farmington and the Scottish Rite in St. Louis. Just about every morning you could find Earl at area flea markets and pawn shops. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Survivors include a cousin, Mavis Bodenschotz of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a graveside service at a later date to be announced. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.