Paul Eugene Robinson

PARK HILLS – Paul Robinson, age 81, of Park Hills, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital- Jefferson. He was born on Friday, March 17, 1939, in Frankclay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Iva Belle (Drummonds) Robinson; siblings, William (Wally) Robinson, Larry Cole, Franklin Robinson and Thelma Mullinix.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Georgette (Waters) Robinson; children, Cindy (David) Nickles , Paula (Glen) Mohan, Jennifer (James Chapman) Robinson, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Robinson; brother, Michael Robinson; grandchildren, Andrew Nickles, Amanda (Donnie) Milne, Grace Mohan and Sawyer Mohan; great-grandchildren, Aidan Davis, Serenity Nickles, Jamison Milne and Riley Nickles.

Paul was a kind hearted, gentle and easy-going man. He took great pride in his work as a stone mason and was a great mentor for his son and nephew in this trade. He was not afraid of hard work and just recently retired. He loved the outdoors, painting, traveling and listening to Cardinal Baseball. He loved his family and was always so proud of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life service at a later date. We will update arrangements when they become available.