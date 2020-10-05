Herbert A. Flieg, Jr.

SAINTE. GENEVIEVE – Herbert A. Flieg, Jr., 78, of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at home in Sainte Genevieve. He was born January 25, 1942, in Sainte Genevieve. On October 17, 1964, Herbert married Mary Ann (Bauman) Flieg.

Herbert os survived by his wife, Mary Ann Flieg of Sainte Genevieve; children, Darren (Angie) Flieg of Sainte Genevieve, Christine (Bob) Thomison of Sanger, Texas, Michelle (Danny) Dallas of Sainte Genevieve, Jason (Dr. Julie) Flieg of Sainte Genevieve, and Beverly (Kevin) Basler of Fenton, Missouri; siblings, Donald (Diane) Flieg of Sainte Genevieve, Diane (Erwin) Bauman of Sainte Genevieve, David (Gerti) Flieg of Sainte Genevieve, James Flieg (Nancy Glass) of Sainte Genevieve, and Mary Grass (Gary Basler) of Sainte Genevieve; 15 grandchildren, Jacob Snider, Taylor Reed, Emma Flieg, Andrew (Candice) Flieg, Anthony Thomison, Canyon Thomison, Case Thomison, Dr. Gwendolyn (Tyler) Scott, Brendan Dallas, Wyatt Flieg, Tayon Flieg, Coy Flieg, Marysa Flieg, Grant Basler, and Ella Basler; and one great-grandchild, Royal Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Flieg, Sr. and Emma (Schwent) Flieg.

Herbert co-founder and was previous co-owner of Flieg's Equipment Inc.; was a member of Weingarten Jaycees, and Ste. Genevieve Elks Lodge; co-founder of and volunteer for Weingarten Volunteer Fire Department; and member of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Weingarten, Missouri.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, resuming 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Basler Funeral Home in Sainte Genevieve. The family asks that you please wear a mask during the visitation. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday October 6, 2020, at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Weingarten, with Rev. Francis Koeninger officiating. Due to space limitations, immediate family members only will be allowed to attend the church service. Masks will be required for those attending the church service. Burial will be at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend the burial. Masks will be required for those attending the burial. Memorials can be made to Weingarten Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com.