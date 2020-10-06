Dad was an amazing man .. he put everyone before him ... he showed me how to be a man and how to take care of my family . The man was always working his butt off to make sure we always had what we needed .he always had a smile on his face .. he was a happy man and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone . Dad im going to miss you and all of your great advice .I love you

Terry hale jr Son October 2, 2020