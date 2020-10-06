John Lenz

FARMINGTON – John Lucas Lenz, 94, of Farmington passed away October 3, 2020, at Camelot Nursing and Rehab Center in Farmington. He was born April 27, 1926, in Womack, Missouri, to the late Lucas John and Beulah Marie (Hawthorn) Lenz. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. At the age of 18, John was the youngest crew member on the USS LST 522, which earned him the nickname "The Kid." His tour of duty was for two years, serving in the South Asiatic Pacific ranging from China to Africa with many ports in between. John was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington and attended Crossroads First Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Emma Rosella (Winebarger) Lenz; daughter, Imogene Lenz; son Carl Lenz; brother, Floyd Lenz; sister, Melva Moran.

John is survived by three children, Barbara Dement and husband Carl, Gale Nielsen and husband Greg, Michael John Lenz and wife Missy; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with the service beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. Roger Hogan and Rev. Joe Pogue officiating. Interment will follow at Libertyville Methodist Cemetery. Masks or face coverings are required before entering the building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.