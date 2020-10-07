Menu
MaDonna Culton
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1936
DIED
October 6, 2020

MaDonna Louise Culton

DESLOGE – Donna Culton, 83, of Desloge, passed away October 6, 2020, at Parkland Hospital South in Farmington. She was born October 26, 1936, in Flat River, to the late Russell and Lucy (Pritchard) Turley. Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Desloge and a lifelong resident of Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Frank Culton in March of 2008.

Donna is survived by three children, David Culton and wife Michele of Festus, Cristal Douglas and husband Dale of Desloge, and Donett Anderson and husband Steve of Farmington; six grandchildren, Justin (Michelle) Culton, Keith Flieg, Andrea (fiancé, Steven Birks) Douglas, Angie (Tyrel) Smallen, Jennifer (Ryan) Gillespie, and Josh (Jennifer) Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Gus Smallen, Cooper Culton, Ava Gillespie, Ella Gillespie, Holden and Porter Anderson; close friends, Millie Pherigo and Sue Vogel also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Interment will follow at Herod Cemetery in Desloge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Family Ministry Center in the First Baptist Church of Desloge. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks that masks or face coverings be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Oct
9
Interment
Herod Cemetery
, Desloge, Missouri
Words can never ease the pain of losing your loved one. Madonna was truly a gentle, beautiful lady. It is so hard to think of both Madonna and Frank being gone, but a comforting thought is that they are now together again. I will always think of them as Frankie and Madonna, walking side by side so devoted to one another. We were all blessed to have known Madonna (and Frankie) and to have had them throughout the years in our lives.
Mary Ann Baker (Robinson)
Family
October 7, 2020
David, Crystal, and Donnette: so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was a sweet lady and always good to me. :
Tressa (Harris) Crites
October 7, 2020