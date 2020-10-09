Harold Richardson

BONNE TERRE – Harold Richardson, 90, of Bonne Terre, Missouri passed away October 7, 2020, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington, Missouri. He was born April 12, 1930, in Herculaneum, Missouri, to the late Lawrence and Irene (Curlee) Richardson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Christine (Mull) Richardson and siblings Lee (Helen) Richardson; Earl (Muriel) Richardson and Leanna (Everett) Mouser.

He and Pat loved traveling the world together on trips to Japan, Hawaii, Canada, Nova Scotia, Europe, and especially Switzerland. For several years they also took domestic trips in their motor home with their girls. He gave them the opportunity to see most of the contiguous states and made wonderful memories with family and friends.

Harold retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T after 41 years of service. He was an active member and former board member of the Southeast Missouri Community Credit Union and Telephone Pioneers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bonne Terre. He was also a member of the Gold Wing Riders and enjoyed traveling around with his buddies on local poker runs, group rides and extended trips throughout the United States and Canada.

Harold was a veteran of the Army and Air Force National Guard. Former mayor, city manager, commissioner and police officer in Bonne Terre. He was a member of the Bonne Terre Lions Club until its dissolution and was a past district governor and supporter of the Lions Club International Eye Research Foundation. He was a member of the Farmington Masonic Lodge #132, Olin S McDaniel #259 and several organizations including Knights Templar, Grand Council, Order of Eastern Star, Alhambra, Royal Order of Scotland, Past Grand Commander and was most proud of obtaining his Thirty-third and last degree with Scottish Rite and all aspects of freemasonry.

He enjoyed playing guitar and making music with his brother, Lee and cousin, Leon after his retirement. He also became an avid card player. He could never get enough of playing gin rummy as his eyesight diminished and his travels lessened.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Andrea Richardson, and Marisa Richardson; grandson, Alex (Erin) Hodges; great-granddaughter, Elena Christine Hodges; numerous extended family members and friends; and special caregiver, Pam Patterson.

There will be no formal services. Interment will be private at the St Francois Memorial Park Mausoleum. Donations in his honor can be made to the Bonne Terre Senior and Nutrition Center, St Louis Scottish Rite Bodies, LIFE Center, Inc., the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council or charity/random act of kindness of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.