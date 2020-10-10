Irma Sue 'Susie' Dennison

ARCADIA, Mo. – Irma Sue "Susie" Dennison of Arcadia, Missouri, passed away September 30, 2020, in Pilot Knob, Missouri, at the age of seventy-four years. Susie was born July 12, 1946, a daughter of the late George and Ruth (Jamison) Rood.

On December 20, 1964, she was united in marriage to James Dale Dennison, who survives. To this union two children were born, Janice Helms (Tim) of Belleview, Missouri, and Christa Sutton of Farmington, Missouri. Also surviving are her sister, Janice Piper of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren, Kayla Dennison (Joseph Murray), Logan Tucker (Keisha), Laney Tucker, Sydney Sutton, and Carter Sutton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Smith; and her mother and father-in-law, Elmer and Virgie Dennison.

Susie was a 1964 graduate of Ironton High School and she worked for eighteen years as an office manager for Custom Auto. Since 2004, she has worked as an office manager for Stricklin Trucking Company. Susie was the Mayor of Arcadia. Prior to becoming Mayor, she served for many years as an Alderwoman for the city of Arcadia. She was a member of the Arcadia Valley Assembly of God Church. Her hobbies included reading and cooking large meals for her family and friends. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with those she loved dearly.

Funeral services were held at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob, Missouri. You may share your condolences at www.brysonfuneralhome.com. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – ID# 12168795 by calling 800-822-6344.