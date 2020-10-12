Ronald 'Ron' W. Jones

BONNE TERRE – Ronald "Ron" W. Jones departed this life October 8, 2020, at the age of 60. He was born July 5, 1960, in Bessemer, Alabama, to the late James and Peggy (Perry) Jones.

In addition to his parents, h was preceded in death by siblings, Brian Jones, and Kim Jones; and his grandparents.

Ron Jones and Donna Cooper were high school sweethearts. They married in 1980 and went on to have two children, Adam and Stephen. In 1992, they moved to Farmington, Missouri, where they raised their family. In 2002, Ron was called into the ministry as an ordained Pastor for Heritage Christian Fellowship (now known as Victory Worship Center). Ron's passion was preaching, but he also had a long-time career; he served in both roles faithfully until he transitioned from his earthly life.

In addition to being a dedicated husband and father, Ron also loved taking his wife Donna on motorcycle rides, spending time with family and friends, and watching Alabama football. One of Ron's greatest joys was being Papaw to his grandchildren. Throughout his entire life, he held unwavering faith, which he shared with those who surrounded him. He was a great example of a man that followed God, and there is no doubt his legacy followed him to Heaven.

Ron is survived by his wife, Donna (Cooper) Jones of De Soto; children Adam (Kristen) Jones of Arnold, and Stephen Jones of De Soto; grandchildren Madelyn, Zane, and Lacey Jones; siblings, James 'Jimbo' Jones, Michael Jones, and Kenneth (Karen) Jones; brothers-in-law, James 'Jamie' Cooper and Sidney 'Sid' Allen; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Victory Worship Center, 530 Benham Street in Bonne Terre. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Victory Worship Center.

John 3:16, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."