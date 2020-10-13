John Henry Zapf

BISMARCK – John Henry Zapf was born in Bismarck, Missouri, September 28, 1931. The second child of the late Henry Frederick and Mary Holman Zapf. He passed away in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, October 11, 2020, at the age of 89 years and 13 days.

On June 5, 1953, John was united in marriage to Norma Ruth "Blue" Boyer and to this union, one child, Sally Jane was born.

Being a farmer all his life, John was involved in many agricultural programs and served on several boards including, The Missouri Farm Bureau for 10 years as a State Director as well as the State Vice President for 8 years. For several years, John was the Chairman of the Administrative Counsel at the Bismarck United Methodist Church and served for 42 years on the Board of Trustees for the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his by wife, Blue. He later married Shirley Reed Moore and brought to the marriage four children; David (Marti) Moore, Patricia Moore, Shalma (Ken) Humphrey and Karilyn Conner.

John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shirley; his daughter Sally and Keith Colwell; grandson John and Whitley Colwell, two great grandsons, Wyatt and Jackson; his sister Jane Denton. Several nephews and nieces also survive as well as his bonus children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren from his marriage to Shirley.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, with funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Bismarck United Methodist Church. Interment will be at St John's of the Apostle Catholic Cemetery in Bismarck, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's memory to the Bismarck United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 286 Bismarck, Missouri 63624. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.