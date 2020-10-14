Don Lilley, Sr.

FARMINGTON – Albert Donald Lilley, Sr., 91, of Farmington passed away October 10, 2020. Mr. Lilley had a 60-year career in hardware sales, until he retired at age 82. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, music, reading and spending time with his family.

Born January 10, 1929, in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. He was the son of the late Jesse and Willie Mae (Garrett) Lilley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, June (Bentley) Lilley; five siblings, Robert, Jimmy and Jesse Lilley, Jr., Ruth Lewis and Betty Trest.

Don is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon (McDaniel) Lilley of Farmington; three sons, Don Lilley, Jr. and wife Jymie of Farmington, Stephen Lilley and wife Tina of Imperial, Missouri, David Lilley of Troy, Missouri; one daughter, Susan (Lilley) Murray of Farmington; eight grandchildren, Brad Lilley, Lindsay and Ethan Murray, Madison Miller, Lauren Wall, Tanner Graham, Colten Lilley and Connor Watkins; four great-grandchildren, Karrine and Kai Lilley, Jalen and Azalea Miller.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Masks or face coverings are required before entering the building. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Farmington or American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.