Evalyn 'Mick' Louise (Sells) Evans

FARMINGTON – Evalyn "Mick" Louise (Sells) Evans, also known as "Aunt Mick" to her special nieces and nephews, of Farmington passed away October 16, 2020, at her residence at the age of 84. She was born on February 5, 1936, in Wichita, Kansas, to the late Riley and Evelyn "Maxine" (Ellett) Sells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Marcus Arthur Evans Sr, her husband of 45 years, her son, Marcus Evans Jr., her grandson, Matthew Evans Sr., her brothers, Charles Sells, Walter "Buck" Sells and Riley Dean Sells, and her sister, Lena Faye.

Evalyn is survived by her daughter, Marsha Vinsonhaler of Farmington, her grandchildren, Marcus Evans III of Farmington, Steven (Angie) Evans of Cherokee, Oklahoma, and Vicki Evans of Park Hills, her great-grandchildren, Matthew Evans Jr. and Bonnie-Louise Evans, her siblings, Orville (Nellie) Sells of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Dorothy (David) Griffin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and several special nieces, nephews and friends.

Evalyn was a member of Cantwell Baptist Church of Desloge, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, the Parthenons Club and the February Birthday Club and was the KAPS Volunteer of the Year. Evalyn enjoyed flowers, traveling, but most of all spending time with all her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19 from 58 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at 2 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Coffeyville, Kansas. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.