Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Hafley

Michael Allen Hafley

DOE RUN – Michael Allen Hafley of Doe Run passed away on October 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 57. Michael was born on January 4, 1963, to the late Richard Lee and Regina Blanche (Goeddel) Hafley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Hafley and his sister, Karen Hafley.

Michael is survived by his children, Nicholas Hafley (Jennifer) of Desloge and Angela (Jacob Delaloye) Hafley of Farmington, his grandchildren, Aidden Eck, Wyatt Delaloye, and Cash Hafley, his siblings, Richard Hafley, Kevin Hafley, Keith Hafley, Mark Hafley, Reggie Hafley, Robin Hafley and Teresa Montgomery, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Michael was a collector of junk "antiques" and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

No formal services will be held per the family's request. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.