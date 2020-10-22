Menu
James Toenjes
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1938
DIED
October 20, 2020

James E. Toenjes

BONNE TERRE – James E. Toenjes (formerly of Columbia, Illinois), 82, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away October 20, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. He was born June 25, 1938, in Belleville, Illinois, to the late Arthur and Louise (Saul) Toenjes. Jim married Carol (Arras) Toenjes on September 20, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Toenjes is survived by his children. Tammy (John) Davis, Tom (Jan) Toenjes, Tim Toenjes, Terri (Stephen) Dougherty, Tracy Toenjes (Steven Arras), and Toni (Ricky) Becker; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jay (Deanna) Toenjes; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Schon) Toenjes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Toenjes; sister, Jean Marie Metter; brother-in-law, Clem Toenjes; and grandson, Nicholas Davis.

Jim was a great ball player and horseshoe thrower. He loved fishing, mushroom hunting, and gardening. He belonged to Knights of Columbus, was a Columbia volunteer fireman for 30 years, and a Teamster for 38 years. Jim was loved by all.

No formal services will be held per the family's request. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Serenity HospiceCare, 5272 Flat River Road, Park Hills, MO 63601 or Columbia Fire Department, 1020 N Main, Columbia, IL 62236. C.Z. Boyer & Son in Bonne Terre is handling the arrangements. View obituary and share condolences at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 22, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Thoughts and prayers to Carol and Toenjes family in their loss. Love & God Bless
Mary Mosir
Family
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jim was a great man with a great family who enjoyed life at its best. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.
Jim and Gina Frierdich
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020