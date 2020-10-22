Norman Lawrence Swaringim

POPLAR BLUFF – Norman Lawrence Swaringim, known to most as Larry, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away October 18, 2020, in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 80 years. He was born May 5, 1940, in Hogan, Missouri, the son of the late Marvin and Fay (Reed) Swaringim.

On July 23, 1972, he was united in marriage to Susan Kathleen Goad who survives and resides in Doe Run. Also surviving are five children; Denise Chism (Kenneth) of Moro, Illinois, Dennis Swaringim (Peggy) of Desloge, Terry Confer (Dennis) of Spring, Texas, Richard Brooks of Kansas City, and Ellen Sapper of Cuba, Missouri. Three sisters survive, Karen Wisdom (Dewayne) of St. James, Reba Inman (Jim) of Arcadia and Linda Warren (Gene) of Woodburn, Oregon, and a brother, Marvin Swaringim (Barbara) of Brenham, Texas.

Norman is survived by his grandchildren, Emileigh (Steven) Ziebka, Caleb (Lauren) Chism, Bryan Nortin, Austin Confer, Taylor Confer, Brandy (J.P.) Fraticelli, Amber Swaringim, Eric Howder, Kayla Swaringim, Zach Swaringim, Christopher Benson, Michael (Jennifer) Benson, and Cody DeLuca, and many great-grandchildren, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Norman was a member of the Marble Creek Baptist Church and most recently was attending Abundant Life Family Church in Farmington. He loved to read, fish, hunt, and travel.

Face masks are required. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, from Bryson Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Mark Sutton and Pastor Rick Hensley officiating. Interment will be in Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.