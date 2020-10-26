Menu
Larry Eden
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1935
DIED
October 23, 2020

Larry Glen Eden

DESLOGE – Larry Eden, age 85, of Terre Du Lac, passed away October 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 14, 1935, in Flat River to the late James and Josephine (Labrot) Eden. Larry served his country in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the MAC Elks Lodge #2583 in Desloge and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Henrietta Desmond and Evelyn Asher.

Larry is survived by his children, Ben (Debbie) Eden, Tony (Lona) Eden, Tammy (Dennis) Schmitz, and Terry (Jan) Eden; eleven grandkids; thirteen great-grandkids; sister Paula Sparks.

The family request that memorials be made on Larry's behalf to a Veteran's Organization of your choice. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge is in charge of arrangements. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 26, 2020.
Can't think of a better neighbor to have when growing up on Harding St.
Dave Taylor
Neighbor
October 25, 2020
Sure had a lot of good times with Slick! The family has my deepest sympathy!
Buck Copeland
Friend
October 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss, we’re neighbors and only talked briefly, but a good neighbor. Lou & Linda Bopp
Lou Bopp
Neighbor
October 25, 2020