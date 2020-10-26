Menu
June Tiefenauer
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1934
DIED
October 24, 2020

June Tiefenauer

DESLOGE – June Tiefenauer, age 84, of Desloge went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1934, to the late Robert "Roe" and Minnie (Sago) Christopher. June was a member of Cantwell Baptist Church and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Desloge where she worked in the nursery for over 30 years. June also worked as a Pharmacist Assistant for 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Della Ackman and brother, Bob Christopher.

June is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, H. E. "Herky" Tiefenauer; son, Richard "Rick" Tiefenauer and wife Linda; grandsons, Tim and Matt Montague; special grandson, Timothy Brian Tiefenauer; sister, Betty Doll and husband Bill; brother, Larry Christopher and wife Sue; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until service time of 12 Noon with Chaplain Alan Harmening officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Cantwell Baptist Church. Face coverings are required before entering the funeral home and at the cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Oct
27
Service
12:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Herky and family, Charles and I are so sad to learn of June's passing. She always made us feel so special and was so welcoming when we "married" the family. May she rest in her special peace and may you be filled with love and many special memories. God be with you all.
Charles and Carol Gamble
Friend
October 25, 2020
June was always the sweetest most loving person. Everyone that was touched by her presence in their lives knew her incredible generous spirit. So sad that she has left us but know she’s with Jesus and the family that went before her. May all of the family and friends feel God’s tender embrace.
Dana Keune
Family
October 25, 2020