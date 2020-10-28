Joan Kopp Obituary

PARK HILLS – Joan Hazel Kopp, resident of Park Hills, was born September 11, 1930, in St. Charles, Missouri, to Watson N. Robertson and Lucile Vance Robertson. She went to her heavenly home on October 26, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre, at the age of 90 years, one month and 15 days. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Kopp, in 2006; daughter, Nikki Lynn Kopp Sweet; and brother, Gene Robertson of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Joan is survived by her son, Allen Kopp of Richmond Heights, Missouri; special friend and caregiver, Faye Eaton; special kitty-cat Dusty (now Percy); grandsons, Blaine Sweet and Jason Sweet of California; two great-grandchildren, Blake Sweet and Brody Sweet; half-sister, Sally Clemans of Lima, Ohio; nephews, Tom and Bruce; nieces Diane, Wendy, Katy, and Amy; friends, neighbors and acquaintances. She was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints church in Farmington.

Joan was an avid reader and lover of animals, especially cats. She took great pride in her home and was an immaculate housekeeper and an accomplished cook. Her Thanksgiving dinners and especially her fried apples and marshmallow fudge will never be forgotten.

A graveside service will be held in the chapel at St. Francois Memorial Park on Friday, October 30, at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center; 2901 US 67; Farmington, Missouri 63640.