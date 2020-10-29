Menu
Gary Copeland
1965 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1965
DIED
October 25, 2020

Gary Wayne Copeland

FARMINGTON – Gary Wayne Copeland, 55, of Farmington departed this Earth on October 24, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1965, to the late Paul W. and Doris M. (Strickland) Copeland. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Eugene Copeland Sr.; sister, Pamela Jean Copeland; grandparents, William and Mildred Copeland, and Sylvester and Georgia Strickland.

Gary was a lifelong resident of Farmington. He attended Farmington Senior High where he was well known and loved by many. Gary became a quadriplegic at the age of 21 and since, devoted his life to assisting others with disabilities, live independently. He worked for 19 years as an ADA Specialist and Co-founded the area Life Center for Independent Living. He was the vice chairperson for the Missouri State Independent Living Council where he was an advocate for persons with disabilities. Gary loved The St. Louis Blues as well as The Mizzou Tigers. He loved attending sporting events, especially when his nephews and nieces were participating in school sports. He was their biggest fan. Gary would often donate his DJ service to local charity fund raisers and the annual prom for children with special needs. He was a member of the Pendelton Masonic Lodge #551 as well as The Farmington Elks #1765. Gary was a man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Family and friends will never forget his warm smile, great sense of humor, and caring heart.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 11 years, Rowena Cordova Copeland who devoted her life to him. He is also survived by several siblings, Donna (Robert) Maurer, Debra (William Sr.) Wells, Danny (Tammy) Copeland, Steve (Jhena) Copeland, Terri (Terry) Christopher of Asheville, North, Carolina, and Linda (Keith) Hodges. Gary enjoyed his time with his in-laws, Romeo and Mary Cordova, Edgar Cordova, Romeo Cordova Jr., Ray Cordova, Edwin Cordova and their families all of Santa Cruise Laguna, Philippines. He will be greatly missed by many beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer Chapel in Farmington on Thursday October 29, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m., with a service presented by the Farmington Elks at 5:30 p.m., and Pendelton Lodge Masonic service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning with service at 11 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Memorials may be directed to Shriner's Hospital for Children in St. Louis. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer Chapel in Farmington
Oct
29
Service
5:30p.m.
C.Z. Boyer Chapel in Farmington
Oct
29
Service
7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer Chapel in Farmington
Oct
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Farmington
With love, I will always remember you as Uncle Gary, and thought you were the coolest. You will be missed!
Trisha Conlon
Friend
October 29, 2020
Cathy (Copeland)Smith & Family..Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loving family today and always. Our Sincere Condolences.. Patti Whitaker --Family
Patti Whitaker
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
I Would like to give my condolences to Gary’s wife and the Copeland family’s.
He was a good guy and did what he could for people.
Eddie Hunt
Friend
October 28, 2020
Words can not express my feelings. Gary was a great friend and person. I will miss seeing his posts and keeping up with him. Prayers of comfort to his family.
Diane White-Cook
Classmate
October 28, 2020
To the Copeland family I am so sorry for tour great loss! Gary was a wonderful man! Gone way too soon!
Tammy (Gore) Walker
Friend
October 27, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Gary while receiving Home Care Services. Very nice man. Prayers and hugs for Rowena and family.
Linda Godsey
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
May you be in the arms of Jesus Christ, Gary. You were a very special person and not forgotten.
Chuck Barlow
Friend
October 27, 2020