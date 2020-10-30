Danny Ray Moore

PARK HILLS – Danny Ray Moore, 80, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away October 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1940, in Elvins, Missouri. Danny was a member of Elvins Ionic Lodge; and avid golfer and Cardinal fan; and worked for Southwestern bell for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rayford Moore and Frances 'Spears' Moore; and a brother, Billie Joe Moore.

Danny is survived by his wife, Georgia 'McCrorey' Moore; son, Douglas Ray Moore; daughter, Kristen Moore; three grandchildren, Jonathon Binder, Blythe Moore, and Braelynn Moore; and sister, Linda Ramsey. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held 4:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. Saturday October 31, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Face masks will be required while in funeral home.