Doris Waller

FARMINGTON – Doris Jean Waller, 88, of Farmington passed away April 21, 2020. She was born February 10, 1932, in Valles Mines, Missouri. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Bernice (Pinkston) Richardson; and husband, John F. Waller.

Doris is survived by her three daughters, Connie Waller, Shari Bollman and husband Alan, and Lisa Waller; one sister, Wanda Cooper; two brothers, Darrell Richardson and wife Wanda and Dean Richardson and wife Edna. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. The service can also be viewed on the C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home Facebook page, live on Saturday at 11 a.m. or at a later date. Face masks or coverings are required before entering the building. Memorials may be made to the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington Building Fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.