Richard Conway
DIED
October 31, 2020

Richard D. Conway

PARK HILLS – Richard D. Conway, 73, of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away October 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 1, 1946, in Ironton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daily Conway and Earline 'Inman' Conway; and his wife, Gwendolyn Conway.

Richard is survived by his children, Chad Conway and wife Katie, and Carmen Barton and husband Larry; grandchildren, Heather, Bailey, Sydney, Hadley, Maggie, and Truman; great-grandchildren, Gwen, Bronson, and Emerson; and a special friend, Jane Hartley.

A private family service was planned. Burial at Knight of Pythias Cemetery in Arcadia, Missouri. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 3, 2020.
