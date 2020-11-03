Thelma Jean Pettus-Weiler

BONNE TERRE – Thelma Jean Pettus-Weiler, age 89, of Bonne Terre, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Joe Manor. Thelma was born August 7, 1931, to the late Everett Vernon and Rozean (Guitar) Shearin.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her first husband John Lee Pettus; second husband, Junior Weiler; daughter, Vonda Cash; brother, Melvin Shearin; great grandson Eli Murphy.

Thelma is survived by her children, Wanda Murphy and husband William, Darlene Hudson and husband Robert, Kevin Pettus and wife Gale, Klay Pettus and wife Suzanne; twelve grandchildren, Randall and Josephine, Becky, Rob and Brittany, Lee and Leah, Samantha and Nathan, Andy and Anne, Cori and Brad, Christopher and Andrea, Katie and Kurtis, Kelly and Jessica, Kyle and Leandra; twenty-two great-grandchildren, Kaytlyn and Cody, Blaine, Braedon, Maddie, Aubany and Chris, Arica, Lane, Ryder, Owen, Reese, Evrett, Graison, Eddie, Conner, Peyton, John, Leah, Anna, Mark, Skyler, Kawyer; great-great grandchildren, Bella Rylee, Trinity, Nova, Kinsley.

There will be a private visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with Pastor Aaron Watkins officiating followed by a graveside service at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Bonne Terre.