Eugene Vernon Lashley

FRANKCLAY – Gene Lashley, 91, of Leadwood, passed away November 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born September 19, 1929, in Irondale, to the late Louis and Belle (Berry) Lashley. Gene was a member of the Frankclay Assembly of God and currently Leadwood Eastside Church of God. He enjoyed gardening, raising his beagles and was known and loved by everyone. Gene worked at the Food Pantry for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Betty Ann "Sue" (Hall) Lashley; son, David Louis; siblings, Louis, Claude, Donald, Robert, Otto, Henry, Denton Lashley, Juanita Fleigman, Lucille Goden and Lilly Chappell.

Gene is survived by children, Paul Lashley and wife Linda, Linda Marler and husband Butch, Phyllis Anderson, Cindy Usery and husband Larry, Donna Bunch and husband Mark; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Dugal.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay at 1 p.m., with Rev. Ryan Retzer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.