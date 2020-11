Brenda Sue Coppedge

BONNE TERRE – Brenda Sue Coppedge, age 72, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. Brenda was born August 3, 1948, to the late Edward and Dorothy (Banks) Overman.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by husband, Roy "Cotton" Coppedge and brother, Ernie Overman.

Brenda is survived by children, Brian Harper and wife Tina, Jeff Harper and wife Leona; Heidi Jackson and husband David, Angela Jackson and husband Steve; grandchildren, Shaynie Harper, Andie Jackson, Caitlin Jackson, Marissa Jackson, and Steve Jackson, Taryn Urich, and Adam Urich; siblings, Marty, Patricia, and Mary.

There will be an entombment held at St. Francois Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.