Delmon Short

DESLOGE – Delmon Short, 91, of Bismarck, passed away November 5, 2020, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. He was born July 27, 1929, in Boss, to the late Willard and Irene (White) Short. Delmon was a member of Irondale Baptist Church, drove a bus for West County R4 School District, and a pipefitter for Local #562. In Delmon's spare time, he was an auctioneer. He was a jack of all trades and master of none.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Alberta Maxine "Mickey" Short; brothers, James and Junior Short; sister, Ermma Dean Mathes; and step-mother, Mabel Short.

Delmon is survived by five children, Rhonda Gaston and husband Norman, Donna Lammert and husband Richard, Wayne Short and wife Melanie, Shawn (Joe Hammack) James and Deidra Johns and husband Tommy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, November 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Canterberry officiating. Interment will follow at Workman's Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption in honor of Delmon's memory. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.