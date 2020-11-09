Clark Cartee

PARK HILLS – Clark Cartee, 75, of Desloge passed away November 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 30, 1945, in Flat River, Missouri. Clark was a Retired Master Sargent in the U.S. Army, and also retired from Department of Corrections in Farmington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Cartee and Mable (Sullivan) Cartee; granddaughter, Marissa David; three brothers, Jimmy Cartee, Gene Cartee, and Jack Cartee; and sister, Lillian Shipley.

Clark is survived by his wife, Evelyn Diane Cartee; children, Bradley Whetstine, and Jessica (Lance) David; granddaughters, Rozanna and Lauren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry (Barbara) Cartee, and Gary (Diane) Cartee; sisters, Joan Henson, Faye (Bob) Darnell, Sue Burns, and Paula Bishop. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.

A special thank you to Serenity Hospice. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice. Local arrangements were made by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.