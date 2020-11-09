George M. Pratt

ST. LOUIS – George M. Pratt, Sr. 41, passed away November 4, 2020, at his residence. George was born on August 13, 1979, in St. Louis to George Francis Pratt and Debra Sue (Kay) Pratt.

Survivors in addition to his mother and father include his children, Emma Renee Pratt, George M. Pratt, Jr., Jackson Pratt, Charlotte Rose Pratt and Scarlette S. Pratt; his brother, Christopher (Debbie) Marty; maternal grandmother, Moneta S. (Jones) Fletcher; an aunt, Sandra (Kay) Hoff; cousins, Melanie D. Collins, Khristyn (Kay) Nay, Donald Kay, Jr., Tabatha (Kay) Frazier, Daryl Kay, Stephanie Pratt; niece, Jennifer Meyer, Sarah Powell, Alicia Powell; his best friend Sarah Suschank; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Also surviving is his true and loyal canine companion, Chase Pratt.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel at 10 a m until the time of the funeral service beginning at 12 noon with Rev. John Canterbury officiating. Interment will follow at Iron Mountain Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to AA.org and/or to Iron Mountain Baptist Church. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.