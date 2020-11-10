Glenn Eugene Branson

FARMINGTON – Glenn Eugene Branson, 90, of Farmington, passed away, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Parkland Health Center. He was born September 14, 1930, at Cuba, Missouri, to Arvil Lee Branson and Ida Mamie (Mundy) Branson. He was number 8 in a family of 9 children. He served briefly in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Glenn met the love of his life, Anna Johnson, at the Wagon Wheel Cafe in Cuba, Missouri. They were married 64 years. He became an educator and principal spending 32 years investing in the lives of young people in Crawford and St. Francois Counties. He enjoyed retirement 33 years, spending his time on his farm, raising cattle, visiting family and friends, working at church, working with retired teachers, and traveling. Glenn remained active in retirement at the state and local unit for Missouri Retired Teachers Association for over 30 years. He was acknowledged by the state as a Distinguished Retiree for his selfless efforts promoting education issues. He and Anna were church planters who started a Southern Baptist mission church in New Offenburg, Missouri, in 1959. He led the worship, was Sunday School Director and deacon for over 60 years at First Baptist Church of New Offenburg.

Glenn is survived by a daughter, Glenda (Steve) Pulley, a son, Alan (Dana) Branson; three granddaughters, Amanda Pulley, Lauren (Ryan) Meadows, Anna Judith "A.J." Branson, and one grandson, Noah Branson. He was blessed with a large family with several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family, including several best friends who were not blood related, but still are considered family: including Bradleys, Goads, McCartys, Shoemakes, and Sullivans.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Branson; his parents, Arvil and Ida Branson; and all his brothers and sisters including Olga Frederickson, Melvin Branson, Zelma Woodruff, Mamie Lee Branson, Evelyn Pinnell, Ina Murdick, Alvin Branson, and Elmo Branson.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Missouri, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baptist Home in Ironton, Missouri. The service can be viewed on the C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home Facebook page, live on Saturday at 11 a.m. or at a later date. Face masks or coverings are required before entering building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.