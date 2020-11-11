Mary Williams

PARK HILLS – Mary Williams, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away November 9, 2020, at Southbrook Nursing Center in Farmington, Missouri. She was born January 13, 1942, in Flat River, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Burnia and Dovie (Hail) Burnia; her husband, John T. Williams; brothers, Charles, Lawrence, Bob, and Benny Burnia; and sister, Glenda Crites.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Becky (Charles) Cason, and Kim Williams; son, Michael (Renee) Williams; three grandchildren, Hannah Platipodis, Ashley Lindquist, and Trevor Calloway; five great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at

Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial at Layne Cemetery, Park Hills. The family requests facial masks during visitation and funeral service.