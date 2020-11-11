Menu
Mary Williams
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Mary Williams

PARK HILLS – Mary Williams, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away November 9, 2020, at Southbrook Nursing Center in Farmington, Missouri. She was born January 13, 1942, in Flat River, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Burnia and Dovie (Hail) Burnia; her husband, John T. Williams; brothers, Charles, Lawrence, Bob, and Benny Burnia; and sister, Glenda Crites.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Becky (Charles) Cason, and Kim Williams; son, Michael (Renee) Williams; three grandchildren, Hannah Platipodis, Ashley Lindquist, and Trevor Calloway; five great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at

Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial at Layne Cemetery, Park Hills. The family requests facial masks during visitation and funeral service.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO 63601
Nov
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO 63601
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
