Harold 'Hal' Lee Loughary

FARMINGTON – Harold "Hal" Lee Loughary of Bismarck, passed away on November 9, 2020, at his son's residence in Caledonia at the age of 92. He was born on May 26, 1928, in Esther, Missouri, to the late Oliver and Elva (Kennon) Loughary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ina Belle (Horton) Loughary who passed away in 1992, and his second wife, Vivian (Gordon) Loughary who passed away in 2018 along with his daughter, Debra Faulkner, his great-granddaughter, Sadie Faulkner, his brother, Robert "Murrill" Loughary and his nephew, Kevin Loughary.

Hal is survived by his children, Karl (Kathy) Loughary of Caledonia, Linda (Dennis) Politte of Park Hills, and Norman (Valeria) Loughary of Bismarck, his stepchildren, Gary (Connie) Thomas of Farmington and Nancy (Mark) Dotson of Farmington, seventeen grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, his niece, Sandra (Tony) Hutchings, his nephew, Steve (Pam) Loughary, along with many friends.

After high school, Hal attended Murray State University attaining a degree in agriculture and physical education and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his baseball and basketball performances. He signed with the St Louis Cardinals after college graduation where he played in the minor leagues. He taught at several high schools then went on to teach and was the head baseball coach and assistant basketball coach at Mineral Area College for 20 years where he was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. While at MAC he was also a scout for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the Bismarck United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coon hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be held privately this week for immediate family only due to the COVID pandemic. A celebration of life for all other friends and family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Bismarck United Methodist Church, 906 Mulberry, Bismarck, MO 63624 or to the Loughary Family Scholarship fund, c/o Mineral Area College, P.O. Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.