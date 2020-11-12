Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Craddock
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Susan Kaye Craddock

PARK HILLS – Susan Kaye Craddock of Doe Run, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, November 4, 1958, to the Late Austin Duncan and Eva Mae (Austin) Moore. Susan passed away November 1, 2020, in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 61 years 11 months and 27 days. Susan spent most of her life taking care of her children and others. She always opened her home and heart to those in need. In the last few years she devoted her extra time to the Children's Ministry at The River Worship Centre in Park Hills and that is also where she volunteered at every outreach event possible until falling ill.

Susan is survived by her sons, Joshua Hill and his wife Elizabeth, Kyle Craddock and his wife Kristen, and Tyler Craddock; daughters, Tiffany (Craddock) Bradley and her husband James, and Nicole (Craddock) Helms and her husband Allen; 12 grandchildren. Additional family and friends also survive.

Please join our family for Susan's Memorial Service. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at The River Worship Centre, 300 West Main Street in Park Hills, Missouri, with Pastor DJ. Edwards Officiating.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The River Worship Centre
300 West Main Street, Park Hills, Missouri
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
The River Worship Centre
300 West Main Street, Park Hills, Missouri
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.