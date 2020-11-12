Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol "Ky" Kennedy
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1942
DIED
November 10, 2020

Carol 'Ky' Wayne Kennedy

DESLOGE – Carol "Ky" Kennedy, 78, of Park Hills, passed away November 10, 2020, at Mercy Jefferson in Crystal City. He was born May 8, 1942, in Elvins, to the late Almon "Coonie" and Edna (Brooks) Kennedy. Ky was a member of Eastside Church of God in Leadwood. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, boating, gardening and anything else that had to do with being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Madonna Berger, Lillian "Sis" Hammers, Allen, Danny, Roger, Benny and Cindy Kennedy.

Ky is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Fern (Crocker) Kennedy; children, Debbie LaBruyere and husband Chris, Bobby Kennedy and wife Barb; Melissa "Missy" Ball and husband Jerry, and Almon Ketcherside; grandchildren, Kyle and Corey Duncan, Candi Smith, Brent and Kylee McKinney, Brad, Duane, and Nicole Duvall; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Spangler, Bill (Antha) Kennedy, Susie (Kenny) Dane; numerous special nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Friday, November 13, 2020, in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Reverend Ryan Retzer will be officiating with interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Nov
13
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Carolyn Heady
Family
November 12, 2020
robin dement
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lilly Kell
Friend
November 11, 2020
Fern and Family, my heart is breaking for you all. I know this is so hard on you all and I pray that God will comfort you all with the knowledge that Ky is rejoicing in Heaven with our Savior. He is waiting for that grand reunion you will have with him later on. Your sweet memories will help you through the hard times. We are continuing in prayer for you all.
Eugene and Sharon McClain
Friend
November 11, 2020
I'm sorry I won't be there to pay my respects to Mr. Kennedy, but my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Although I have never met him in person, I have come to know him through the amazing, kind, loving and heartfelt words of adoration from his daughter, Missy. I send my condolences to the family and I pray God comfort each of you in the days to come.
MaKenya Owens
Friend
November 11, 2020