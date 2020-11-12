Carol 'Ky' Wayne Kennedy

DESLOGE – Carol "Ky" Kennedy, 78, of Park Hills, passed away November 10, 2020, at Mercy Jefferson in Crystal City. He was born May 8, 1942, in Elvins, to the late Almon "Coonie" and Edna (Brooks) Kennedy. Ky was a member of Eastside Church of God in Leadwood. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, boating, gardening and anything else that had to do with being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Madonna Berger, Lillian "Sis" Hammers, Allen, Danny, Roger, Benny and Cindy Kennedy.

Ky is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Fern (Crocker) Kennedy; children, Debbie LaBruyere and husband Chris, Bobby Kennedy and wife Barb; Melissa "Missy" Ball and husband Jerry, and Almon Ketcherside; grandchildren, Kyle and Corey Duncan, Candi Smith, Brent and Kylee McKinney, Brad, Duane, and Nicole Duvall; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Spangler, Bill (Antha) Kennedy, Susie (Kenny) Dane; numerous special nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Friday, November 13, 2020, in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Reverend Ryan Retzer will be officiating with interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.