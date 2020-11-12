Mr. Garland R. 'Gary' Robinson

FARMINGTON – Mr. Garland R. "Gary" Robinson passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his Farmington residence at the age of 79 years, four months, and six days. Gary was the son of Garland R. Robinson and Ruth Elizabeth Barham Scism and was born on July 2, 1941, in Dexter, Missouri. Also preceding Gary in death were a step-father, Sam Scism, step-mother, Vera Scism; sister-in-infancy, Linda Kaye Scism, and niece Lauren Elizabeth Scism.

Gary married the love of his life, Beverly Oster, on August 19, 1961. Gary graduated from The University of Missouri with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. He continued his education as part of the executive program at the Colgate-Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia. He was also an instructor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

His first of many positions in television led him to KMOX TV in St. Louis. He left St. Louis for High Point, North Carolina. One of Gary's many talents was improving the operations and profitability of network stations. His next endeavor took him to Providence, Rhode Island, where once again, he surpassed expectations. Cleveland, Ohio, was calling. The station was an NBC affiliate, WEWS TV. He spent five years at WEWS and was also a Vice President of station WLWT in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Columbus, Ohio, was now calling. The NBC affiliate WCMH was his next assignment. He spent ten years as the General Manager of WCMH. During his tenure as Vice President and General Manager of NewsChannel 5, the station received many awards and accolades, both on a national and local level. News5 dominated the ratings in the 13th largest television market. Gary's commitment to responsible programming made the station one of the most respected and most-watched television stations in Ohio.

As a leader in the broadcast industry, Gary understood the importance of the community, and along with News5, he helped countless organizations achieve their financial and awareness goals. While in Columbus, Gary met and became a friend of Jack Hannah. Gary and News5 actively supported Jacks' work with the Columbus Zoo. Gary contributed both his time and ingenuity to many civic and charitable organizations, including the Easter Seals Society of Northern Ohio, the American Red Cross, the Urban League, the Greater Cleveland Growth Association, and the Junior League of Cleveland, and numerous other organizations throughout his career.

Gary also lent his expertise to many organizations, including the Scripps Howard Foundation, the Ohio Associations of Broadcasters, where he served as President, and the NBC Affiliates Association, where he served as Vice Chairman.

Gary had a huge appetite for life. He loved cooking and presenting gourmet meals for family and friends.

He had a colossal appreciation for nature and all things within. Gary and Beverly traveled the world. Together they visited many continents and countries. Gary will be remembered for his gentleness, his humbleness, his generosity, and his undying love for his wife, Beverly.

Gary is survived by his wife, Beverly (Oster) Robinson; two brothers, Charlie (Melody) Scism, Kent (Angie) Scism; brother-in-law, Terry Oster; several nieces, nephews and close friends.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. Rev. Eddie Bone will officiate the service. Interment will be at Bloomfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes require face mask or facial coverings be worn at all times.