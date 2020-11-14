Menu
Imo Whiteside

Imo Celestine Whiteside

FARMINGTON – Imo (McCullough) Whiteside of Farmington passed away November 10, 2020, at the age of 100 years. She was born September 9, 1920. A beloved wife of the late John C. "Jay" Whiteside. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl D. and Mable McCullough (nee Baily); her brother, Carl D. McCullough; and sister, Theola Jean Adams.

Imo was born in Des Arc, Missouri, September 9, 1920. She worked as a sales lady for JCPenney in St Louis. When Jay retired in 1977, they enjoyed traveling and later moved to Weslaco, Texas.

Services will be private. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks arrangements are under the care of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Chaplain Bob Crecelius officiating. Memorial donations can be made to American Heart Association or donation of your choice. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 14, 2020.
