Geraldine Aline Hull

DOE RUN– Geraldine Aline Hull of Doe Run passed away on November 14, 2020, at Camelot Nursing Home at the age of 85. She was born on May 10, 1935, in Delassus to the late Frederick George and Maudie (Alexander) Newburger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lyle Hull, her son, Gerald Edward "Eddie" Hull, her brother, Lee Newburger, her sister, Wilma Lee, and her daughter in law, Lisa Hull.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Alan Hull of Doe Run, Rick Hull of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Ray (Becky) Hull of Farmington, Kevin Hull of Doe Run and Hilda (Roy) Ballew of Farmington She was also known as mom to Steven Hull and leaves behind ten grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, her daughter in law, Jane Hull of Farmington, her brother and sister in laws, Stan and Betty Hull of Doe Run, Shirley (the late Norman) Jackson of Farmington, Ruby (the late Bernard) Jones of Farmington, Darlene and Jerry Barnhouse of Sikeston and Mary (the late Henry) Hull, her lifelong friends, Edith and the late John Huff of Doe Run, special friend Perry Degonia, along with many nieces, nephews and other friends.

Geraldine enjoyed watching game shows and doing yard work. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.