FARMINGTON – Branton Lee Houser, of Farmington, passed away November 16, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 93. He was born in Amarillo, Texas, to the late Phelix Houser and Amy Lee (Culwell) Houser.

Branton was known as "Tex" by his childhood friends, and was a quiet and thoughtful man, solid in his love for his wife and family.

He was a child during the great depression and a young sailor during World War II. Brant lived his life big in all the ways that mattered, not defined by any job he held, but by the life he led. His love of the outdoors resulted in many family hiking, camping and canoeing adventures. He could beat all his adult children at tennis and entertained grandchildren with back flips off the diving board. He was a builder, a woodcarver, a guitar picker and grass cutter. He will be remembered for his kindness, his integrity, his inaccurate but always optimistic weather reports, and for the hand carved Santas he gave his children every Christmas.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Jane (Jackson) Houser, sister, Bobbie (Frank) Lewis of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four children, Doug (Arlene) Houser of Maplewood, Missouri, Barbara (Bill) Flesh of Farmington, Jill Houser Malan (Mark DeClue) of De Soto and Brian (Joy) Houser of Denton, Texas, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

