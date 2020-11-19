Menu
Glendal Rayfield
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1926
DIED
November 17, 2020

Glendal Edward Rayfield

DESLOGE – Glendal Edward Rayfield, 94, of Bismarck died November 17, 2020, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jean Rayfield, his parents Clyde James Rayfield and Virgie (Newton) Rayfield, three brothers: Willard, Bernell, and Danny Rayfield; two sisters, Geneva Weber and Shirley Ann Henderson.

Glen is survived by three sons, James Rayfield of Arnold, Missouri, Dennis Rayfield of Oro Valley, Arizona, Douglas and wife Dee Rayfield of Georgetown, Texas; one sister, Wanda Jean Croft of Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Doris Rayfield of Park Hills, Missouri; and a dear friend, Marcia Palazzolo.

Glendal met Mary Jean in Pebble Beach, California, and on September 26, 1949, they were united in marriage. After retiring from General Motors, Mary Jean and Glen moved to Bismarck where they spent 20 years of their 53 year marriage on a farm just outside of town.

Glen was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in WW II. He was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal w/one bronze star, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon w/one bronze star, the World War II Victory Medal and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Glen was also a member of VFW Post 6947 in Bismarck.

Glen will be deeply missed by his family and friends who will mourn his passing.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. with a VFW Post 6947 memorial service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bradford Laubinger assisting for Rev. Matt Sheckles. Interment will follow at the Bismarck Oddfellows Cemetery with full military honors.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Nov
20
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Nov
20
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO 63601
Glen was a man with an easy smile and cared for his sons in a deep and caring way. No matter where his sons may be, he will always be watching over them. Deepest condolences. Genise Amero
Genise Amero
Family
November 19, 2020