Shirley Ann Watkins

FARMINGTON – Shirley Ann Watkins, age 88, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 19, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Crystal City, Missouri, to the late Valle Carron and Viola (LaRose) Carron. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband, John Watkins; son, David Watkins; brother, Robert Carron; and sister, Kathleen Klein.

Shirley is survived by her children, Mark (Jodi) Watkins and Amy (Matt) Klump; as well as a daughter-in-law, Hope Smith; grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Sierra, Seth, Chole Watkins, Caraline Klump. Also survived by sister-in-law, Janet Carron; many nieces and nephews and many friends.

Shirley loved her Church family and enjoyed playing dominos with her friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service Saturday, November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.