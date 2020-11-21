Menu
Joseph Sutton

Joseph 'Todd' Sutton

FARMINGTON – Joseph "Todd" "Salt" Sutton, age 59, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Parkland South. He was born on Monday, March 20, 1961, in St. Francois County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald J. and Annette (Harvey) Sutton.

Todd is survived by his children, Kayla Dennison (Joseph Murray); Kaitlyn Noll (Eric); Sydney and Carter Sutton; two grandchildren, Joseph and Michael Noll. Brothers Brett and Chuck Sutton; Mother of his youngest children and special friend Christa Sutton; Nephew Cole Sutton.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling to the Lake of the Ozarks, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Todd was an avid dog lover.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C. Z, Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Family asks that memorials be made to The Farmington Pet Adoption Center. Masks or face coverings are required at funeral home and cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 21, 2020.
