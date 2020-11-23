Doyle Lance

IRON MOUNTAIN LAKE, Mo. – Doyle Lance of Iron Mountain Lake, Missouri, was born July 10, 1936, in Dunklin County, Missouri, to Chester and Jetta Pearl (nee Parmer) Lance and died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Camelot Nursing and Rehab Center in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 84 years 4 months and 9 days.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael Lance; and his sister, Naomi Ruth "Sissy" Malady.

Doyle is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Martha (nee Moe) Lance of Iron Mountain Lake, Missouri, they married October 5, 1957; his daughter, Darleen (Robert) Hayworth of New Castle, Indiana; his son, James (Mona) Lance of Iron Mountain Lake, Missouri; six grandchildren, Leslie, Jeremy, Ian, Shaun, Lisa (Matthew), and Joey; ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Addison, Austin, Ethan, Madison, Blake, Ryker, Aryianna, Issac, and Landen; three sisters, Sue Page of Kennett, Missouri, Judy Davis of Kennett, Missouri, and Jan Irwin of Holcomb, Missouri; his brother-in-law, David (Michele) Moe of Punta Gorda, Florida. Many other relatives and friends also survive.

Doyle and Martha met in Michigan, where each of their families had relocated for work in the 1950's. Doyle built their first home in Royal Oaks, Michigan, and worked in the auto parts trade from 1955 to 1985 before retiring to Iron Mountain Lake, Missouri, another home he built for Martha. He was endlessly active as an Alderman and Mayor for the City of Iron Mountain Lake and also served as President of the Water District in Pilot Knob, Missouri. He enjoyed working in his yard, working on his computer, bowling, traveling and camping. But perhaps more than anything, Doyle simply loved spending time with his family and found great joy in hosting his family reunions at their home in Iron Mountain Lake. He is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Private Ceremony through Chapel Hill Mortuary in Bonne Terre, Missouri followed by Entombment at St. Francois Memorial Park, 6776 Vo-Tech Road, Bonne Terre, MO 63628. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date where family and friends can gather and connect to reflect on and celebrate the life of Doyle Lance.