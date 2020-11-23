Charles Edwin Neidig

DESLOGE – Charles Edwin Neidig, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, 78, passed away quickly on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

"Chuck" was born May 29, 1942, the son of the late Jerry and Blanche Wehry-Neidig.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Mae Cowan, his brother, Clifford Neidig, and an infant sister, Jacquelyn Neidig.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Holdman) Neidig; his two brothers, Robert Neidig of Dalmatia, Pennsylvania, and Earl Neidig of Trevorton, Pennsylvania; his two daughters, Tammy Burge (Brad) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Lisa Anderson (Doug) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Bev's three children, Rob Mann (Connie) of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Ron Mann of Concordia, Missouri, and Cathy Birdsong (Dennis) of Phoenix, Arizona. He is fondly remembered by his 15 grandchildren and 13 wonderful great-grandchildren (all under 8 years) plus one on the way.

Charles served in the United States Navy which was followed by his twenty five year career with the United States Postal Service – he would walk ten miles a day, five days a week. He faithfully served his local church as an ordained deacon and through opportunities like leading the bus ministry when living in Hannibal, Missouri. He enjoyed camping and fishing and time in Texas. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed daily walks. He had a knack for finding out-of-the-way restaurants that usually specialized in bar-b-que and desserts. He was skilled in fixing problems of any size with ingenuity and would often do things for people without them knowing it was him. He served the Lord, his family, and neighbors with patience, kindness, and love.

A celebration of Charles' life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Parks Hill, Missouri. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. CT followed by the service at 11 a.m. CT.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri.

The Neidig and Mann family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to the ministry of his granddaughter and her family, serving as missionaries to the Czech Republic. You may donate at: josiahventure.com/robertson

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.