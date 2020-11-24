Michael L. Pinson

DESLOGE – Michael Pinson, 69, of Leadwood, passed away November 22, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 31, 1951, in Ironton, to the late Howard and Margaret (Coleman) Pinson. Michael served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the First Baptist church of Irondale.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister in-law, Carolyn Kite.

Michael was survived by his wife, Annette L. (Hulsey) Pinson; son, David Pinson and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Keegan, Averley, and Jax; siblings, Marilyn (Don) Grawuitz, Jerry (Cathy) Pinson, Paul (Ruth) Pinson, Greg (Irene) Pinson, and Mary Pinson; special nephew, Doug Lawson; special niece, Mia Owens; in-laws, Betty (Beaufard) Breakfield, Brenda (Claude) Berry, Norma Hulsey, and Vickie (Bill) Horton.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Pastor Chris Myers will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery with full military honors.